Slade Bolden not letting dropped touchdown affect his confidence

Slade Bolden knew the question was coming. In fact, he was thankful for it.

The Alabama receiver has likely seen countless replays of his dropped touchdown against Florida over the weekend. Unfortunately, he has also probably been subjected to some of the venom thrown his way over social media. Tuesday, Bolden had his chance to sound off on the play, stating that he’s not going to let the mistake affect his confidence moving forward.

“I’m glad you asked that question,” Bolden said when asked about the play. “Working on receiving and catching is one of the biggest things I take pride in. I'm always trying to catch everything that's around me, and it's not like me to drop a ball, but it happens.

“I’m not perfect in football and just in life, it happens. I was able to just once that happened just to go on to the next play. What is the next thing that I can do to help the team, and also what's the next opportunity that may present itself and take advantage of it? And I was able to have coaches and teammates be able to keep me from getting too down on myself, which I knew from the jump as soon as it happened to forget about it. Next play mentality.”

Bolden’s drop ultimately didn’t prove costly as Alabama was able to find the end zone on a 3-yard run from Brian Robinson Jr. on fourth-and-1 two plays later. Despite the botched reception, the Tide stuck with Bolden at receiver as the redshirt junior reeled in three catches for 19 yards on five targets. Bolden said he was thankful that coaches allowed him to remain in the game, stating that it allowed him to build more confidence moving forward.

“But just like with that being said, I mean I dropped the ball,” he said. “It is what it is. Move on to the next play.”

Bolden has started two of Alabama’s three games at slot receiver and is fifth on the team with seven receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown. He’ll get his next shot at redemption this weekend as No. 1 Alabama (3-0) takes on Southern Miss (1-2) on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT inside Bryant Denny Stadium.