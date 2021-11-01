Skinner reflects on commitment, first game in T-town

Jaleel Skinner, four-star tight end from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, committed to the University of Alabama in early October. He attended his first game in Tuscaloosa when the Crimson Tide hosted Tennessee. It was a memorable experience and a game he looks forward to competing once he enrolls at Alabama.

"It was a great visit," Skinner said. "It was great getting to enjoy my first 'cigar' game. It's a big rivalry game. I am looking forward to playing in that game and getting to experience that several more times.

"I really enjoyed getting to walk around campus and just seeing everything they had going on. There was a (Homecoming) parade. That was great to see. The fanbase at Alabama is just different. It's crazy there. Everyone wants you to succeed."

The Tide's offense, led by first-year coordinator Bill O'Brien, has impressed Skinner. The use of the tight ends in the system helped Skinner reach his decision. He is excited about the future and the relationship he is building with the coaches.

"The offense has been looking really good," he said. "They are getting the ball to Cam Latu and Jahleel (Billingsley). The way they are moving the ball and spreading it out to tight ends really helped me with my decision.

"I loved Alabama. I love the coaches there. They really made me feel wanted and at home when I took my official visit (in June). The atmosphere there is crazy. My family loved my decision. They were going to support me wherever I decided, but they are happy with my choice.

"Ever since Coach Svoboda got there we have really clicked. We have a good relationship, and it's getting better each week. We talk almost every other day. We just talk about how things are going with the season, how they have been using their tight ends, and we also talk about life."

Coach Nick Saban told Skinner to keep being himself on the field and prepare to contribute early in his career. Skinner will enroll at Alabama in January, along with teammate Tyler Booker, who he has a strong connection during his time at IMG.

"T-Book and I have been cool since the first day I arrived at IMG," Skinner said. "He always makes sure I am straight with everything. If I ever need anything or have any questions he's always there. He is just a great overall person and player.

"I think we have a great overall class (currently ranked No. 2 overall). There are a lot of great kids in our class. Everyone is the best player where they are from and at their position like my guy, E-Man (Emmanuel Henderson). I just know we have a really good class and trying to add more."

Skinner plans to return to Alabama this weekend for the Tide's night game against LSU. He visited Texas shortly after his commitment to Alabama. He still hears from the Longhorns along with a few other schools.

"I feel like Alabama has been really good this season," he said. "We just have to keep being Bama. You have to be Bama every week. You can't slack at all or a team can sneak up on you like Texas A&M did.

"I took the visit to Texas just because I was honoring my visit plans. Texas, Miami and Florida are all still recruiting me. I don't know if I will take any more visits. I am talking to my parents about it, but I will be back at Bama this weekend."