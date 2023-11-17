While Alabama coach Nick Saban will be the last to admit it, Alabama's "Cupcake Week" matchup has arrived. After working its way through a gauntlet past few games in conference play, No. 8 Alabama has booked a place in the SEC Championship Game, and while its College Football Playoff ranking remained unchanged, still has everything in front of it. After a 49-21 win over Kentucky on the road last Saturday, the Crimson Tide is widely expected to keep rolling against FCS side Chattanooga. While it's a game many fans might look past, Saban will have no disrespect shown towards any opponent against the Crimson Tide. Here are some key numbers ahead of Saturday’s game:

2

The number of sacks needed by Dallas Turner to pass his Crimson Tide career high of 8.5 sacks back in 2021. Turner has been exceptional for Alabama since arriving as a five-star recruit in the Class of 2021. He’s already had his best season in tackles with 39 and his ferocious ability to get to the quarterback has him projected as a possible top-10 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Turner had his quietest game of the season against Kentucky last Saturday with just a solitary tackle, but he should come out roaring and pad his stats against Chattanooga, before likely being rested for a large portion of Saturday's game, ahead of the Iron Bowl. Turner is competing to be Alabama's sack leader with his talented teammate Chris Braswell, who also has seven sacks so far this season. The Crimson Tide's linebacking duo has been formidable for opposing quarterbacks and should excel against its weakest opponent this season.

5.9

The average yards per carry for freshman running back Justice Haynes so far this season. Haynes is one of many Alabama reserves that could have a big day Saturday. He had 33 yards on six carries against Kentucky and should get the majority of the workload at running back against the Mocs. If the game goes the way Alabama expects it to, Haynes should easily surpass 100 rushing yards for the season and score his first touchdown of his young Alabama career. While he’s shown flashes of the player he can become in limited production, the former four-star Class of 2023 product can use the Chattanooga game as an opportunity to show that he can become Alabama’s go-to running back in the future.

22

The amount of points Will Reichard needs to break the NCAA all-time scoring record. He is currently in third place with 509 points and while it's unlikely Reichard will reach the 531-point mark Saturday, he’s guaranteed at least four more games to pass former Navy quarterback Keenan Reynolds. Hypothetically, if Alabama misses the College Football Playoff, and only plays four more games, including its clash against the Mocs, Reichard needs to average 5.5 points per game. If the Crimson Tide earns a spot in the National Championship, it adds a fifth game and brings that average down to 4.4 points per game. Reichard went 7-for-7 on extra points against Kentucky, but did not attempt a field goal. While he certainly won't be rooting for it, he’ll likely need one of Alabama’s upcoming opponents to stop the Crimson Tide offense enough to give him a chance to make a few kicks worth three points.

0

Last week’s game against Kentucky was the first time all season an opposing defense was unable to sack Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe. The Crimson Tide’s offensive line has a golden opportunity to help keep its quarterback upright for a second consecutive game Saturday. While an FCS defense is much less intimidating on paper than the Auburn defensive front that Alabama will face next week, Alabama can continue to show that it is capable of protecting its quarterback. Auburn is tied for No. 30 in the nation with 26.0 sacks so far this season. It could do wonders for the confidence of Alabama’s offensive line to keep their quarterback upright for another four quarters before it faces a feisty Auburn defense, which knows it has a chance to end Alabama’s playoff hopes with a win at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

3-0

The score at end of the first quarter between Alabama and Chattanooga the last time the two teams squared off in 2016. Led by Jalen Hurts, Alabama scored 31 unanswered to pull away, but Saban won’t want that kind of performance in the opening quarter against the Mocs this time around. The Crimson Tide came out red hot against Kentucky on the road, taking an early 21-0 lead that would have likely become 28-0 if not for a Kool-Aid McKinstry muffed punt. While it might be safe to say that Alabama has enough talent to sleepwalk through a game against an FCS side, a lackluster first quarter performance can certainly damage momentum after an extremely positive run of form for the Crimson Tide in recent weeks.

13