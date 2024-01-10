Six hidden gems that Nick Saban developed into stars at Alabama
Nick Saban is the greatest college football coach of all-time and one of the greatest recruiters of all-time. The now retired Alabama head coach should also be considered one of the best talent evaluators of all-time.
Saban signed more than 60 five-prospects and 274 Rivals250 prospects in his time leading the Crimson Tide but there are a number of less-heralded prospects he brought in that went on to become stars for Alabama.
Take a look at the hidden gems Saban signed as head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide.
*****
*****
Dareus signed with Alabama in Nick Saban's first recruiting class for the Crimson Tide. Just a three-star coming out of high school, Dareus played immediately for Saban in his freshman year. He went on to have an outstanding career, leaving for the NFL Draft after his junior season. Dareus was the No. 3 overall pick by Buffalo in the 2011 NFL Draft. While in the NFL Dareus was an All-Pro selection following the 2014 season and made the Pro Bowl twice. During his time at Alabama he won a national title after the 2010 season.
*****
A three-star in Saban's second recruiting class at Alabama, Warmack chose the Crimson Tide over a number of Big Ten and SEC suitors. Warmack started every game his sophomore and junior seasons for Alabama and then went onto the NFL where he was drafted No. 10 overall by the Tennessee Titans in the 2013 NFL Draft. Warmack won three national championships while at Alabama and was named an All-American following the 2012 season.
Kelly was a three-star in Alabama's 2011 class and one of the very few players from the state of Ohio to ever sign with Alabama. After tearing his ACL his senior year of high school, Kelly didn't play until his second year on campus. He was a standout during the following three seasons, ending his career as an All-American and winning the Remington Trophy for the nation's top center. Kelly won three national titles while at Alabama and went on to be drafted No. 18 overall in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts, where he was voted to three Pro Bowls.
*****
Listed as a receiver coming out of high school, Jackson signed with the Crimson Tide as a three-star prospect in the 2013 class. He immediately saw time at cornerback as a freshman. Jackson injured his knee as a sophomore, but was one of Alabama's defensive stars as a junior. In the 2016 national title game, he earned defensive MVP honors. His senior year was cut short by injury and he went on to the NFL draft in 2017. Chicago drafted him in the fourth round but he's gone on to have an outstanding NFL career, becoming an All-Pro after the 2018 season and earning two Pro-Bowl selections.
*****
A late-riser in the 2016 class, Jacobs did not hold a scholarship offer in December of his senior season. Despite rushing for 2,700 yards and 31 touchdowns that year, his recruitment was still slow to pick up. He eventually signed with Alabama in February and his career in Tuscaloosa got off to a slow start. In three seasons at Alabama, Jacobs never rushed for more than 700 yards but he did score 11 times his junior season. He was selected No. 24 overall by the Raiders in the 2019 NFL Draft and has had an excellent NFL career. In the 2022 NFL season, Jacobs led the NFL in rushing yards and was an All-Pro selection. He's also been to two Pro Bowls.
*****
Hightower was ranked as a four-star prospect coming out of high school, but he wasn't one of the more heavily recruited players in Alabama's 2008 class. The Tennessee native chose the Crimson Tide over Auburn, Georgia Tech and Tennessee. Hightower appears to have made the right choice because he went on to an outstanding four year career at Alabama, which led to a first round selection in the 2012 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots, three Super Bowl championships, two Pro Bowl selections, two National Championships and an All-American selection.