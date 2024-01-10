Advertisement

Marcel Dareus (© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Dareus signed with Alabama in Nick Saban's first recruiting class for the Crimson Tide. Just a three-star coming out of high school, Dareus played immediately for Saban in his freshman year. He went on to have an outstanding career, leaving for the NFL Draft after his junior season. Dareus was the No. 3 overall pick by Buffalo in the 2011 NFL Draft. While in the NFL Dareus was an All-Pro selection following the 2014 season and made the Pro Bowl twice. During his time at Alabama he won a national title after the 2010 season.

*****

Chance Warmack (© Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports)

A three-star in Saban's second recruiting class at Alabama, Warmack chose the Crimson Tide over a number of Big Ten and SEC suitors. Warmack started every game his sophomore and junior seasons for Alabama and then went onto the NFL where he was drafted No. 10 overall by the Tennessee Titans in the 2013 NFL Draft. Warmack won three national championships while at Alabama and was named an All-American following the 2012 season.

Ryan Kelly (© RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports)

Kelly was a three-star in Alabama's 2011 class and one of the very few players from the state of Ohio to ever sign with Alabama. After tearing his ACL his senior year of high school, Kelly didn't play until his second year on campus. He was a standout during the following three seasons, ending his career as an All-American and winning the Remington Trophy for the nation's top center. Kelly won three national titles while at Alabama and went on to be drafted No. 18 overall in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts, where he was voted to three Pro Bowls.

*****

Eddie Jackson (© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

Listed as a receiver coming out of high school, Jackson signed with the Crimson Tide as a three-star prospect in the 2013 class. He immediately saw time at cornerback as a freshman. Jackson injured his knee as a sophomore, but was one of Alabama's defensive stars as a junior. In the 2016 national title game, he earned defensive MVP honors. His senior year was cut short by injury and he went on to the NFL draft in 2017. Chicago drafted him in the fourth round but he's gone on to have an outstanding NFL career, becoming an All-Pro after the 2018 season and earning two Pro-Bowl selections.

*****

Joshua Jacobs (© John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports)

A late-riser in the 2016 class, Jacobs did not hold a scholarship offer in December of his senior season. Despite rushing for 2,700 yards and 31 touchdowns that year, his recruitment was still slow to pick up. He eventually signed with Alabama in February and his career in Tuscaloosa got off to a slow start. In three seasons at Alabama, Jacobs never rushed for more than 700 yards but he did score 11 times his junior season. He was selected No. 24 overall by the Raiders in the 2019 NFL Draft and has had an excellent NFL career. In the 2022 NFL season, Jacobs led the NFL in rushing yards and was an All-Pro selection. He's also been to two Pro Bowls.

*****

Dont'a Hightower (© Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)