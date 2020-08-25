Six Alabama players named to preseason AP All-American team
Alabama was well-represented in the Associated Press’ preseason All-America team released Tuesday. The Crimson Tide led all other schools with six players named to the first and second teams.
Don't miss: Observations from Saban's press conference
Offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood, wide receiver DeVonta Smith and linebacker Dylan Moses were named to the first team, while running back Najee Harris, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and cornerback Patrick Surtain II were named to the second team. Waddle was selected as an all-purpose player.
The team was selected by 47 AP poll voters, who were asked to consider all Division I players — even the ones who have elected to opt out or had their seasons postponed. In total, 22 players who will not play this fall were included in both teams, including 11 first-teasers.
2020 Preseason AP All-Americans
FIRST TEAM
Offense
Quarterback — Trevor Lawrence, junior, Clemson.
Running backs — Chuba Hubbard, junior, Oklahoma State; Travis Etienne, senior, Clemson.
Tackles — x-Penei Sewell, junior, Oregon; Alex Leatherwood, senior, Alabama.
Guards — x-Wyatt Davis, junior, Ohio State; Trey Smith, senior, Tennessee.
Center — Creed Humphrey, junior, Oklahoma.
Tight end — x-Pat Freiermuth, junior, Penn State.
Receivers — Ja’Marr Chase, junior, LSU; DeVonta Smith, senior, Alabama.
All-purpose player — y-Rondale Moore, junior, Purdue.
Kicker — x-Keith Duncan, senior, Iowa.
DEFENSE
Ends — x-Kayvon Thibodeaux, sophomore, Oregon; y-Gregory Rousseau, junior, Miami.
Tackles — Marvin Wilson, senior, Florida State; y-Jaylen Twyman, junior, Pitt.
Linebackers — y-Micah Parsons, junior, Penn State; x-Hamilcar Rashed Jr., senior, Oregon State; Dylan Moses, senior, Alabama.
Cornerbacks — Derek Stingley Jr., sophomore, LSU; x-Shaun Wade, junior, Ohio State.
Safeties — Richard LeCounte, senior, Georgia; Andre Cisco, junior, Syracuse.
Punter — Max Duffy, senior, Kentucky.
SECOND TEAM
Offense
Quarterback — x-Justin Fields, junior, Ohio State.
Running backs — Najee Harris, senior, Alabama; Kenneth Gainwell, sophomore, Memphis.
Tackles — Samuel Cosmi, junior, Texas; x-Cole Van Lanen, senior, Wisconsin.
Guards — x-Nolan Laufenberg, senior, Air Force; x-Alijah Vera-Tucker, junior, Southern California.
Center — x-Tyler Linderbaum, junior, Iowa.
Tight end — Charlie Kolar, junior, Iowa State.
Receivers — Tylan Wallace, senior, Oklahoma State; y-Rashod Bateman, junior, Minnesota.
All-purpose player — Jaylen Waddle, junior, Alabama.
Kicker — Gabe Brkic, sophomore, Oklahoma.
Defense
Ends — Carlos Basham, senior, Wake Forest; Quincy Roche, senior, Miami.
Tackles — y-Jay Tufele, junior, Southern California; x-Levi Onwuzurike, senior, Washington.
Linebackers — Chazz Surratt senior, North Carolina; Nick Bolton, junior, Missouri; x-Paddy Fisher, senior, Northwestern.
Cornerbacks — Patrick Surtain II, junior, Alabama; y-Caleb Farley, junior, Virginia Tech.
Safeties — x-Jevon Holland, junior, Oregon; Trevon Moehrig, junior, TCU.
Punter — x-Adam Korsak, junior, Rutgers.
(x-team not scheduled to play in the fall; y-opted out of season)