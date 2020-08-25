Alabama was well-represented in the Associated Press’ preseason All-America team released Tuesday. The Crimson Tide led all other schools with six players named to the first and second teams.

Offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood, wide receiver DeVonta Smith and linebacker Dylan Moses were named to the first team, while running back Najee Harris, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and cornerback Patrick Surtain II were named to the second team. Waddle was selected as an all-purpose player.

The team was selected by 47 AP poll voters, who were asked to consider all Division I players — even the ones who have elected to opt out or had their seasons postponed. In total, 22 players who will not play this fall were included in both teams, including 11 first-teasers.