TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Shyheim Carter waited in the corner, arms crossed, eyes fixated on fellow defensive back Deionte Thompson who sat surrounded by a swarm of media members last week. Carter didn’t smile or gesture to his teammate 10 feet away, not even when Thompson fielded a question about him.



This was business, something Carter had never experienced, and he was learning.

Three weeks into camp, Carter finds himself in a similar position on the practice field. The 6-foot, 195-pound defensive back has lined up at several spots this fall but enters the season without a start at any of them.

Carter appeared in all 14 games last season, tallying seven tackles with one pass breakup while serving as the backup at Star as well as on special teams. This preseason, the bulk of his reps have come at Star with the first-team secondary. However, he recently displayed his versatility with a brief foray at safety last week and was also seen at cornerback earlier this month.

“Shyheim is a guy that’s really a bright guy, really knows the system really well,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said earlier this month. “Can make a contribution at Star or Money. Has played some corner for us in the past. He’s kind of a jack of all trades right now. I think that we need guys like Shyheim Carter, who has shown and demonstrated leadership ability in the secondary, to be able to go out there and execute consistently and do their job and he’s made a lot of progress this offseason.”

Responding to the question about Carter last week, Thompson echoed his head coach’s remarks, calling the junior a smart player while stating he "knows formations in and out.”

That expertise comes from studying others.

