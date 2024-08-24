Should Alabama fans be concerned about the Tide’s in-state recruiting form
Alabama had one of the best summers on the recruiting trail. The Crimson Tide enters the fall with the No. 2 recruiting class and a legitimate chance to finish No. 1 in Rivals Comprehensive team ra...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news