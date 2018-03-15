



Collin Sexton showed up late to the Big Dance but arrived just in time to help Alabama advance in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday night. After starting the game 1 of 5 from the floor, the five-star freshman scored 22 second-half points to lead the No. 9 seed Alabama to an 86-83 win over No. 8 seed Virginia Tech.

Sexton had just five points with five turnovers with 15:59 remaining in the game. He finished with 25 points and six assists on 7 of 14 shooting. Sexton scored 10 of Alabama’s 11 final points, putting the game away late by making his last seven free-throw attempts.

Alabama’s victory marks its first NCAA Tournament win since 2006 when it beat Marquette 90-85 in the first round. Now the Crimson Tide earns a date against No. 1 seed Villanova on Saturday.

After struggling from the floor in recent games, Alabama had one of its best shooting performances of the season. The Crimson Tide finished 60 percent from the floor and 44 percent from beyond the arc.

On a night where Sexton struggled at times on the offensive end, fellow five-star freshman John Petty was there to pick him up. The Huntsville, Ala., native finished with 20 points, including six 3s.



Virginia Tech shot 68 percent from the floor in the first half, including 7 of 9 from beyond the arc, but entered the break with a slim 43-41 lead. The Hokies fell back down to earth in the second half, making just 2 of 9 shots from 3-point range. That allowed Sexton and Alabama to settle themselves.

Alabama improves to 20-15 with the win, while Virginia Tech ends its season at 21-12.