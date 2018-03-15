Collin Sexton showed up late to the Big Dance but arrived just in time to help Alabama advance in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday night. After starting the game 1 of 5 from the floor, the five-star freshman scored 22 second-half points to lead the No. 9 seed Alabama to an 86-83 win over No. 8 seed Virginia Tech.
Sexton had just five points with five turnovers with 15:59 remaining in the game. He finished with 25 points and six assists on 7 of 14 shooting. Sexton scored 10 of Alabama’s 11 final points, putting the game away late by making his last seven free-throw attempts.
Alabama’s victory marks its first NCAA Tournament win since 2006 when it beat Marquette 90-85 in the first round. Now the Crimson Tide earns a date against No. 1 seed Villanova on Saturday.
After struggling from the floor in recent games, Alabama had one of its best shooting performances of the season. The Crimson Tide finished 60 percent from the floor and 44 percent from beyond the arc.
On a night where Sexton struggled at times on the offensive end, fellow five-star freshman John Petty was there to pick him up. The Huntsville, Ala., native finished with 20 points, including six 3s.
Virginia Tech shot 68 percent from the floor in the first half, including 7 of 9 from beyond the arc, but entered the break with a slim 43-41 lead. The Hokies fell back down to earth in the second half, making just 2 of 9 shots from 3-point range. That allowed Sexton and Alabama to settle themselves.
Alabama improves to 20-15 with the win, while Virginia Tech ends its season at 21-12.
Tide's top performers
John Petty kept up the hot shooting he developed late in the SEC Tournament. The freshman finished 6 of 8 from beyond the arc and hit a buzzer-beating 3 at the half to cut Virginia Tech’s lead to 43-41.
Sexton picked up back-to-back offensive fouls early, resigning him to the bench for most of the first half. The five-star freshman went into the break with just three points on 1 of 4 shooting.
Avery Johnson Jr. came in for Sexton with 12:22 left in the half. The “Littler General” didn’t disappoint, rising to the occasion with a couple big shots. He finished the game with just eight points on 3 of 5 shooting, but his ability to spell Sexton was crucial.
A week after sustaining a concussion against Auburn in the SEC Tournament, Donta Hall returned to the court for Alabama. The 6-foot-9 forward didn’t miss a step, scoring 10 points on 5 of 5 shooting with five dunks. Dazon Ingram also had a solid night with nine points and a team-high seven rebounds.
It was over when
After Sexton hit his seventh straight free-throw to give Alabama an 85-79 lead with 26 seconds remaining, Virginia Tech’s Nickeil Alexander-Walker missed a 3 at the other end. Dazon Ingram got the rebound and made 1 of 2 free throws to make it a three-possession game.
Up next
Alabama moves on to face No. 1 seed Villanova (31-4) on Saturday at 11:10 a.m. CT on CBS. The Wildcats took down No. 16 seed Radford 87-61 earlier Thursday to advance to the matchup. Villanova finished second in the Big East regular-season standings but earned a No. 1 seed after winning its conference tournament.
The Wildcats are led by All-Big East first-team members Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges. Brunson (6-3, 190 pounds) is averaging a team-high 19.4 points and 4.7 assists. Bridges (6-6, 210 pounds) is another big-time scoring threat and is averaging 18 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. Both guards shoot better than 50 percent from beyond the arc.