The 2022 season will include a total of seven home games for Nick Saban and his top-ranked Crimson Tide program.

This is huge for recruiting, as CNS and his staff will have seven chances to host recruits for game-day visits, and showcase the atmosphere that many consider to be one of the best in all of football.

While the matchup against Utah State certainly does not generate much excitement on its own, several Rivals100 recruits and the majority of the commitments are expected to be in Tuscaloosa.