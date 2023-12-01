Alabama has a chance to make the jobs of 13 people very difficult come Sunday morning. Those 13 people, being the members of the College Football Playoff selection committee, first need to witness the Crimson Tide knock off a team that’s won 29 straight games, including a pair of national titles. That’s exactly what No. 8 Alabama expects to do when it faces No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship at 3 p.m. Saturday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It's no easy feat, but Alabama has come a long way since its loss to Texas earlier this season, which has put the Crimson Tide on the outside looking in at the CFP. Alabama has the firepower on both sides of the ball and a quarterback playing as well as anyone in the country to put it in a position to be one of the four teams in. After Saturday’s result, everything will be out of Alabama’s hands but whether or not the Crimson Tide gives itself a chance remains firmly in control of Alabama coach Nick Saban and his players, whom he’s praised for their growth and ability to keep Alabama in the CFP discussion. Here are seven key numbers as the Crimson Tide looks to knock off the Bulldogs:

5.86

Roydell Williams' average yards per carry this season. The probability for Williams to feature as Alabama’s primary running back increased Wednesday after Jase McClellan’s status for the game was deemed questionable by Nick Saban. Being without its feature back is certainly a blow for the Crimson Tide, but Williams is more than capable of filling the void, should McClellan be unable to go on Saturday. In addition to his yards per carry number, Williams has 497 yards and four touchdowns this season. Williams’ carries have also increased over Alabama’s last three games and he’s currently on a two-game streak of finding the end zone. While Williams might be listed as the starter it could end up being a group effort against Georgia’s outstanding defense. Alabama can rely on Williams' experience as the feature back, while Jam Miller along with freshmen Justice Haynes and Richard Young certainly have the talent to step up against the Bulldogs.

93.3

Jalen Milroe’s QBR over his last four starts. Milroe’s recent improvement is well-documented and culminated in an emotionally-charged call for the Heisman Trophy after his miracle throw against Auburn. While Milroe might not be in line for the award this year he will certainly be one of, if not the Heisman favorite to start the 2024 campaign. Milroe has gone from being looked at as a potential liability in a matchup against Georgia to the marquee threat against the Bulldogs' hopes of retaining the SEC title. Milroe’s potential to be lethal with his legs creates more opportunities to make plays through the air. He’s averaging 10.7 yards per pass attempt and has now finished two games with over 200 passing yards and 100 rushing yards. If Alabama expects to be playing for a national title, Milroe will certainly need a third performance of that nature Saturday.

26.7%

Georgia's opponents' third down conversion percentage this season. The Bulldogs are No. 2 in the nation in stopping teams on third down, which stems largely from an exceptional secondary that gives opposing receiving corps fits. Georgia’s top five highest-graded defensive players according to PFF are all members of its secondary and are led by Malaki Starks, a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award which goes to the best defensive back in the nation. Starks has six pass deflections and two interceptions this season. He's a talented tackler, too, receiving a PFF grade of 90 and registering 43 tackles. Javon Bullard and Kamari Lassiter can also cause problems for Alabama’s receivers. If Milroe can make plays with his legs, and Williams can find a foothold in the game early, that gives Alabama the ability to keep Georgia’s defense guessing. However, if the Bulldogs can force Alabama into a lot of third-down situations, it could be a long afternoon for the Crimson Tide.

51.2%

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck’s completion percentage when under pressure, according to PFF. When the pocket is left clean, Beck completes 75% of his passes and hits 72.1% of his throws when he’s not blitzed. When facing little duress, Beck can unleash Georgia’s weapons including the Bulldogs' elite tight end Brock Bowers, who is almost impossible to stop once he gets the ball. While Alabama’s secondary will be locked in on Bowers and has the talent to limit his output, the Crimson Tide’s defensive energy might be better spent on making Beck as uncomfortable as possible, to prevent him from getting the ball to his playmakers. Beck was pressured nine times in Georgia’s narrow wins over Auburn and Missouri, according to PFF, which is the most he’s faced in a game so far this season. The key for Alabama will be turning those pressures into sacks.

3.0

Fortunately for the Crimson Tide, the three sacks it’s generating per game this season is tied for ninth in the country. Alabama has plenty of heavy hitters who can get rattle Beck including Dallas Turner, who has eight sacks and is a finalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award given to the nation's best defensive player. Turner and the rest of the Crimson Tide defensive front received an 86 pass rush grade from PFF for its performance against Auburn, which is the highest mark so far this season. Only Mizzou has managed to sack Beck three times, which helped the Tigers keep it close against Georgia. Three Beck takedowns by the Crimson Tide on Saturday could be its magic number and would put Alabama’s high-powered offense in prime position to take down the Bulldogs.

6

The amount of field goals Will Reichard has made in postseason appearances against Georgia. One story that was just slightly overshadowed by the events of Alabama’s game-winning drive against Auburn was Reichard tying the NCAA all-time points record of 530, which he did on the Crimson Tide’s extra point try following Isaiah Bond's touchdown grab. Barring an Alabama disaster that results in a shutout Saturday, Reichard will pass former Navy quarterback Keenan Reynolds to become college football’s all-time leading scorer. It’s a fitting end to his spectacular Alabama career for Reichard, but depending on how Saturday's game plays out, won’t be nearly the most important kick that makes against the Bulldogs. Reichard’s only postseason miss against Georgia was a blocked 48-yard try in the 2022 National Championship, which would’ve put the Crimson Tide up 12-6. Between that game and Alabama's win in the 2021 SEC Championship, Reichard is 6-for-7 on field goals against postseason Georgia squads. Alabama has a huge advantage in another elimination game to have a kicker who has not only been prolific in big games, but has been prolific in big games against the Bulldogs. His kick to break the all-time scoring record will likely be rather unceremonious. But in the very same game, Reichard might have a chance to further immortalize himself in Alabama football lore if its his foot that sends the Crimson Tide to the CFP.

