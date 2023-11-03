Alabama is looking for revenge against an LSU side that ended the Crimson Tide’s College Football Playoff hopes in 2022. This campaign, both teams’ postseason hopes are on the line as No. 8 Alabama takes on No. 13 LSU at 6:45 p.m. Saturday in Tuscaloosa. The Tigers cannot afford another loss if they still want to find themselves in the SEC Championship game. Alabama’s mantra has remained the same since its loss to Texas: Every game is a must-win. After overcoming a woeful start against Tennessee last Saturday, Alabama requires a more complete game if it wants to keep its season alive and and avenge its heartbreaking 32-31 overtime loss to the Tigers last season. Here are some key numbers behind Saturday’s game:

8.09

LSU’s average yards per play, which is No. 1 in the country. It's hard to say enough about the Tigers' offense, and this stat further puts into context just how explosive LSU can be. Tigers coach Brian Kelly has created a lethal attack around dynamic LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (more on the Tigers receivers later). His ability to run keeps defenses guessing and gives Kelly a lot of options to change plays at the line of scrimmage. Saban spoke all week about how LSU’s pre-snap actions combined with how many playmakers the Tigers have make it an incredibly difficult offense to slow down. Saban will have certainly drilled his players, but Alabama’s defensive unit can’t afford to come out flat as it did against Tennessee.

88

LSU is No. 88 in the country in total defense so far this season, which ranks below teams including Rice, Old Dominion and Ball State. No disrespect to the Owls, Monarchs and Cardinals, but for an SEC program that at least still theoretically has a chance to reach the College Football Playoff, it's easy to see what prevented LSU from pulling out marquee wins against Florida State and Ole Miss. As much as LSU's offense can be dynamic, the Tigers' inability to come up with stops has hurt LSU greatly key matchups.

238.5

LSU’s defensive vulnerabilities start in the secondary. The Tigers give up 238.5 yards per game through the air. Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe brought the Crimson Tide back to life with an explosive throw on Alabama’s first drive of the second half against Tennessee. If LSU’s secondary woes continue, Milroe’s receivers could find themselves in acres of space Saturday. Milroe has been getting more comfortable as the season continues and Saturday provides the perfect opportunity for him to make a statement with a big game through the air.

115

The number of rushing yards by Alabama running back Jase McClellan had against Tennessee. McClellan could be the difference-maker against a weakened LSU defensive front Saturday. The Tigers will rely on backup defensive tackle Jordan Jefferson, who will fill in for the injured Mekhi Wingo to try and slow the Crimson Tide's rushing attack. Jefferson could rise to the occasion. Kelly praised the West Virginia transfer Wednesday after he had six tackles in LSU's win over Army. However, he could also be targeted, which could yield a big day on the ground for McClellan. Alabama can’t afford to waste any offensive possessions Saturday. McClellan will be key in balancing the Crimson Tide’s attack to keep LSU’s defense guessing.

86

A number that Alabama fans remember all too well from last season. LSU’s No. 86 is tight end Mason Taylor, who caught a touchdown and later the game-winning two-point conversion that ended the Crimson Tide’s hopes at another national championship. LSU’s wide receiver threats are widely documented. Malik Neighbors is second in the nation in receiving yards, Brian Thomas Jr. is tied for No. 1 in the country in receiving touchdowns, and Kyren Lacy is a big play magnet. That’s caused Taylor’s numbers to dip slightly this season, but as Crimson Tide fans witnessed firsthand in 2022, ignoring Taylor, especially in the red zone could be a potentially game-changing mistake.

46

The most points LSU has ever scored against Alabama, which happened in 2019 when the Tigers boasted one of the best rosters in college football history. Alabama’s 21-point fourth quarter helped the Crimson Tide nearly pull off a comeback, but the Tigers were able to hold on in an instant classic. If Alabama finds itself in a shootout in 2023, LSU’s offense is certainly capable of surpassing that 46-point threshold and outlasting the Crimson Tide once again. LSU's 2023 squad has a lot less defensive balance than that national championship-winning side, and Alabama’s best defense could be its offense keeping LSU off the field.



1963