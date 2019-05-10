By the time the sun rises in Hesperia, Calif., Jaden Shackelford is 2,500 jumps and 500 shots in. After finishing high school in February, the sharp-shooting lefty begins his day at 4 a.m. with stretches and breakfast before embarking on an intensive seven-hour workout.

Shackelford isn’t wasting a minute as he prepares to join Alabama later this month. The 6-foot-3 shooting guard is rated as the No. 130 player overall in the nation and is thought to be a possible instant-impact freshman for the Crimson Tide next season.

After originally committing to former head coach Avery Johnson last fall, Shackelford decided to stick with his decision after Alabama brought in Nate Oats in March.

“I’ve talked to Coach Oats numerous times. I’ve been to campus, and he’s flown out to California to visit me,” Shackelford said. “He’s really reassured me about how I can help this team and how I can have an immediate impact.

“Coach (Antoine) Pettway recruited me, and he did an awesome job at that. I feel really confident in the situation. All the coaches are really cool. I feel like it’s a blessing in disguise really.”