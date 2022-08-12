Setting the Table: Four-star Calif. OL Raymond Pulido
A pre-season commitment was not always the plan for four-star Apple Valley OL Raymond Pulido.
After taking official visits early in the process, many in the area believed that he would take more visits.
Now, he's around 24 hours away from pulling the trigger, choosing from a list of five schools-
Alabama, Arizona, Louisville, Oregon, and UCLA.
Pulido took official visits to both Louisville and UCLA, but Alabama is the team that has been surging of late.
Stay tuned to TideIllustrated for the latest..