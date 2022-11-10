TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Rylan Griffen was baffled at how much Nate Oats preached defense when he arrived in Tuscaloosa.

When the 6-foot-5 guard was recruited by Alabama has was inundated with offensive stats such as 682 3-pointers made and averaging more than 80 points per game during Oats' two-year stint at Alabama. He didn't remember much discourse about defensive sets and switches, hence why he was so surprised about the defensive emphasis after the Longwood game.

"As good as the offense is, he says more about defense, it's crazy," Rylan Griffen said after Alabama's 74-54 win on Monday. "I didn't know that until I got here."

The third-year head coach responded with a chuckle when Griffen's quote was asked about during Thursday's press conference. To Oats, that's all a part of his plan to get recruits to commit to Alabama.

"Kids don't want to hear about defense in recruiting," Oats said. "Our offensive stats is all the stuff we show them, then you get them here and you have to win games. If you're not gonna guard anybody, you're not gonna win games. We do talk about defense a little bit in recruiting, but offense kind of sells and offense sells tickets."

The defensive emphasis this season is Oats' attempt to replicate the stinginess that Alabama had in 2020-21, finishing at No. 3 in defensive efficiency per KenPom. The Crimson Tide used its tenacity on defense to generate offense leading the SEC in six offensive categories including points per game (82.0), 3-point field goal percentage (34.9 percent) and threes made per game (10.8) en route to a 26-7 record.

However, last season's struggle to lock down its own end of the floor led to an underwhelming 19-14 record despite wins against Gonzaga, Houston and Baylor, who all made it to the Final Four.

Coming into the season, Oats has already laid down the law for what he expects out of his team on defense, despite what he may have told the newcomers trying to recruit them to Alabama. It's either you play defense, or you'll find yourself on the bench.

"Defense is where you win games," Oats said. "We've been stressing that to the freshman, to everybody really. ... Last year I think we were 92nd (in defensive efficiency) and our offense was better last year than (2020). The offensive efficiency was ranked higher than we were the year before and we didn't win as much. Our defense has to be there."

The defense is going to be tested on Friday when Alabama welcomes Liberty to Coleman Coliseum.

The Flames, led by Darius McGhee, averaged more than 73 points per game with the 5-foot-9 guard accounting for 24.9 of those points per game.

"We’re locked into McGhee, but we also know they’ve got capable scorers elsewhere. You can’t let a kid like (Brody) Peebles or (Colin) Porter or even (Kyle) Rode, who shoots it really well and will go at mismatches and switches and stuff," Oats said. "He’s good, though. He’s one of the better guards we’re gonna see all year. It’s good for us to go against different types of teams, and this team’s got a really dynamic guard and I’m interested to see how our guys step up to the challenge."