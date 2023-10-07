Alabama’s defense just put on one of its best performances this season.

Following the Crimson Tide’s narrow 26-20 victory against the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, Alabama’s defense has now allowed 20 points or fewer in five of six games this season.

This was the most impressive one yet.

Another turnover. Check

A dominating pass rush. Check.

A key stop in a clutch situation. Check

And that was just in the second half.

After giving up 17 points in the first half, Alabama's defense slammed the brakes on Texas A&M's offense, holding the Aggies to 3 points and 103 total yards after the break.

Alabama's defensive surge started when it needed it the most.

After a third-quarter interception from Jalen Milroe halted a Crimson Tide drive in Texas A&M territory, the Tide's defense got the ball back two plays later when true freshman safety Caleb Downs picked off a pass from Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson at the 39-yard line.

“When Caleb Downs intercepted the ball, that changed the momentum of the game,” Saban said. “I think the fact that we were able to keep them out of the end zone and play good in the red zone was really important early in the game.”

Following Downs’ interception, the Crimson Tide went on to score 16 unanswered points to get back in the driver’s seat of the ball game and retain the lead.

Next up on the Crimson Tide's defensive showcase, the defensive special teams unit joined in on the action.

With roughly nine minutes left in the game, Texas A&M set up for a 41-yard field goal that was blocked by Chris Braswell, but a penalty prevented the touchdown return afterward.

“We strive for turnovers, we blocked a field goal,” Braswell said. “I had a play called for me to come in and block the field goal and I went out there and executed it.”

Not only was the blocked field goal a highlight in the quarter, but a safety by the Crimson Tide became the nail in the coffin for the Aggies.

With just under seven minutes left on the Aggie 7-yard line, Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson was under pressure by Justin Eboigbe in the end zone and was forced to throw the ball to the ground. Johnson was penalized for intentional grounding and Alabama was awarded the safety, extending the lead to 26-17.

“[The safety] was really big,” Braswell said. “The game plan was to be able to get those two points and I’m glad we just went out there and executed it.”

Max Johnson’s safety seemed to be the end of the road for the Aggies, with only five minutes left in the ball game. Texas A&M was able to make a field goal with just over two minutes remaining but was not able to recover the onside kick to steal another possession.

Alabama’s fourth-quarter defense was some of the best football its played all season long, allowing only 3 points, and 59 total yards on 4 drives.

“We went out there and we executed,” Braswell said. “Obviously, there is a lot of things we need to clean up like penalties, and play calls, and mental things, but we just went out there and tried to play Bama football to the standard.”

Kevin Steele’s group once again put on a great performance on the road in College Station, and it will have to keep the same momentum for homecoming next weekend as the Crimson Tide will take on the Arkansas Razorbacks next Saturday at home at 11 a.m. CT.