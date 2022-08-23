SEC visits impress 2024 four-star OL DeAndre Carter
SANTA ANA, Calif. - DeAndre Carter took three SEC visits this some and loved all of them as his recruitment starts to take shape but things still feel pretty early.The 2024 four-star offensive tack...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news