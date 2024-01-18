Advertisement

ALABAMA PICKING UP THE PIECES

Ryan Williams

In late December, the chatter around Alabama's class of 2024 was whether or not a strong finish could yield another No. 1-ranked recruiting class for Nick Saban. The New Year has pushed all of that to the side, and then some, with Saban's abrupt retirement and the program's subsequent hire of Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer. The current roster has been raided by many programs, with Florida State and Texas already landing a combined seven former Crimson Tide players. Before Wednesday morning's Caleb Downs portal news, wide receiver Isaiah Bond was likely the most high-profile departure. As things currently stand, it looks like Alabama will face many of its former players within the SEC going forward. On the 2024 recruiting trail, it's still all about Ryan Williams. The five-star wide receiver was committed to Saban and company for more than a year but backed off of the pledge the night Saban called it quits. Since, he has already made one official visit (Texas A&M), with plans to see LSU, Alabama, Texas and Auburn before making a public decision on Feb. 9. The birthday commitment will be the first measuring-stick moment for DeBoer on the recruiting trail against heavy SEC competition, so perception will follow one way or the other in a few weeks.

LSU SET FOR BIG FEBRUARY FINISH

No matter how you slice it, February should work out well for Brian Kelly's top-10 class at LSU. It will be all about finalization with one of the biggest flips of the 2024 cycle, Dominick McKinley, who flipped from Texas A&M to LSU on New Year's Day. Since, he has returned to Baton Rouge, met with new hire Bo Davis and come out of it more secure about signing with LSU despite continued advances from Texas, Tennessee and others. Officially inking McKinney, who is due for a big rankings bump next week, would be plenty for most top programs but there's another potential Tiger out there with just weeks left in the cycle. Five-star athlete Terry Bussey has LSU as both a finalist and visit destination once he returns from the Polynesian Bowl. Bussey is currently an A&M commitment, so can LSU pull off another rivalry flip?

FLORIDA ON THE VERGE OF BLUE-CHIP ADDITION(S)

D'antre Robinson (Rivals.com)

Talent acquisition (and roster retention) has become a year-round goal in major college football and it means the path toward elite players on a given roster varies. Florida looks in position to take advantage of one of the more unconventional moves to date in the 2024 cycle, as four-star Orlando (Fla.) Jones defensive lineman D'antre Robinson asked out of his National Letter of Intent with Texas. Pledged there since the summer months, Florida finished No. 2 and never slowed down in recruiting him. Now, we're told the Rivals250 talent is crossing his T's and dotting his I's before announcing his next move – with Florida the favorite when the dust settles. If Robinson ends up at LSU, where Texas defensive line coach Bo Davis was hired, there is still another pair of blue-chippers out there UF has its eyes on in reclassified star defensive back Kevyn Humes and Amaree Williams. A Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances product, Humes is looking at Syracuse, Penn State and Florida, among others down the stretch, though it is the Gators who will receive the final official visit. An in-state target out of North Palm Beach (Fla.) Benjamin, Williams could be another late play for Billy Napier and company, though rival Florida State is also among those in play.

NEW TEXAS A&M STAFF GETTING AFTER IT

Terry Bussey (Nick Harris)

There is a true late-cycle feel going on in College Station. As the above states, Texas A&M is working hard to hold onto Bussey ahead of being the final program to host him before National Signing Day. It also remains at work with McKinley, but even more so with the aforementioned five-star Williams. The longtime Alabama commitment took an official visit to Aggieland over the weekend, reuniting with longtime recruiter and new Aggie assistant Holmon Wiggins along the way. In the meantime, the Aggies continue to attract national talent in the transfer portal, bringing in more than 20 commitments to date. The latest is former blue-chip Alabama cornerback Dezz Ricks, the fifth Aggie addition from within the SEC. Of course it works both ways considering the Texas A&M roster has been as raided as any, though it's Mike Elko and company occupying the top SEC spot in the Rivals transfer team rankings.

ANOTHER PORTAL SPLASH UPCOMING AT GEORGIA?

Kirby Smart (© Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports)