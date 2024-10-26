SEC releases final availability report for Alabama vs. Missouri

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama defensive back Red Morgan was listed as a game-time decision in the SEC’s final availability report for Saturday’s matchup against Missouri. The Crimson Tide will be without starting safety Keon Sabb and backup linebacker Cayden Jones for the matchup.

Morgan has been listed as probable on previous availability reports this week. He is listed as a backup option at the Husky position on Alabama’s pregame depth chart.

After seeing his designation improve from doubtful to questionable Friday night, Missouri quarterback Brady Cook is now listed as a game-time decision for the Tigers. Cook suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter of last weekend’s win against Auburn. After visiting the hospital in the middle of the game, he was able to return late in the third quarter.

Missouri will be without six players, including starting running back Nate Noel as well as receiver Mookie Cooper, linebacker Khalil Jacobs, backup quarterback Sam Horn and defensive ends Darris Smith and Joe Moore.

Alabama (5-2, 2-2 in the SEC) will host Missouri (6-1, 2-1) at 2:30 p.m. CT inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game will serve as homecoming for the Crimson Tide and will be televised on ABC.