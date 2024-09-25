PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0wNTM4S045WTdRJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTA1MzhLTjlZN1EnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
SEC posts availability report for No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 2 Georgia

Tony Tsoukalas • TideIllustrated
Managing Editor
@Tony_Tsoukalas

A new feature in this year’s SEC play is the introduction of availability reports. Teams will now be required to report on the status of their players beginning three days before each conference football game and then provide daily updates, including a final one 90 minutes before kickoff.

As part of the new policy, players will be designated as "available," "probable," "questionable," "doubtful" or "out" in reports leading up to game days. In the final report, a designation of "available," "game-time decision" or "out" will be assigned. Specifics as to why players received their designation will be included.

Wednesday night, the SEC posted the availability reports for both No. 4 Alabama and No. 2 Georgia ahead of Saturday night’s matchup inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Alabama

Jeremiah Alexander, LB — Probable

Qua Russaw, OLB — Probable

Richard Young, RB — Probable

Georgia

Roderick Robinson II, RB — Out

London Humphreys, WR — Out

Tate Ratledge, OL — Out

Mykell Williams, DL — Questionable

Sacovie White, WR — Questionable

Jordan Hall, DL — Questionable

Warren Brinson, DL — Probable


SEC policy requires teams to reveal the status of players who may not play for any reason, including, but not limited to, injury, illness, suspension, ineligibility, or personal matter. Any student-athlete who regularly participates in games (even on a limited basis) is subject to mandatory.

Under those guidelines, Alabama's decision not to include receiver Cole Adams (arm) and safety Malachi Moore (concussion) indicates that both players will be available to play against Georgia.

