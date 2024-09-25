A new feature in this year’s SEC play is the introduction of availability reports. Teams will now be required to report on the status of their players beginning three days before each conference football game and then provide daily updates, including a final one 90 minutes before kickoff.

As part of the new policy, players will be designated as "available," "probable," "questionable," "doubtful" or "out" in reports leading up to game days. In the final report, a designation of "available," "game-time decision" or "out" will be assigned. Specifics as to why players received their designation will be included.

Wednesday night, the SEC posted the availability reports for both No. 4 Alabama and No. 2 Georgia ahead of Saturday night’s matchup inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Alabama

Jeremiah Alexander, LB — Probable

Qua Russaw, OLB — Probable

Richard Young, RB — Probable

Georgia

Roderick Robinson II, RB — Out

London Humphreys, WR — Out

Tate Ratledge, OL — Out

Mykell Williams, DL — Questionable

Sacovie White, WR — Questionable

Jordan Hall, DL — Questionable

Warren Brinson, DL — Probable





SEC policy requires teams to reveal the status of players who may not play for any reason, including, but not limited to, injury, illness, suspension, ineligibility, or personal matter. Any student-athlete who regularly participates in games (even on a limited basis) is subject to mandatory.

Under those guidelines, Alabama's decision not to include receiver Cole Adams (arm) and safety Malachi Moore (concussion) indicates that both players will be available to play against Georgia.