SEC posts availability report for No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 2 Georgia
A new feature in this year’s SEC play is the introduction of availability reports. Teams will now be required to report on the status of their players beginning three days before each conference football game and then provide daily updates, including a final one 90 minutes before kickoff.
As part of the new policy, players will be designated as "available," "probable," "questionable," "doubtful" or "out" in reports leading up to game days. In the final report, a designation of "available," "game-time decision" or "out" will be assigned. Specifics as to why players received their designation will be included.
Wednesday night, the SEC posted the availability reports for both No. 4 Alabama and No. 2 Georgia ahead of Saturday night’s matchup inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Alabama
Jeremiah Alexander, LB — Probable
Qua Russaw, OLB — Probable
Richard Young, RB — Probable
Georgia
Roderick Robinson II, RB — Out
London Humphreys, WR — Out
Tate Ratledge, OL — Out
Mykell Williams, DL — Questionable
Sacovie White, WR — Questionable
Jordan Hall, DL — Questionable
Warren Brinson, DL — Probable
SEC policy requires teams to reveal the status of players who may not play for any reason, including, but not limited to, injury, illness, suspension, ineligibility, or personal matter. Any student-athlete who regularly participates in games (even on a limited basis) is subject to mandatory.
Under those guidelines, Alabama's decision not to include receiver Cole Adams (arm) and safety Malachi Moore (concussion) indicates that both players will be available to play against Georgia.