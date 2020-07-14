BamaInsider - SEC postpones start of three fall sports; no new update on football

The SEC made its first alterations to its fall schedule. However, football has yet to be affected. The conference announced Tuesday that it will postpone the start of its volleyball, soccer and cross country competition through at least Aug. 31.

According to a release, the decision will provide additional time to prepare for the safe return of competition on an adjusted timeline. The delay in competition includes all exhibition and non-conference games. Any rescheduling of non-conference contests impacted by the postponed start of the fall seasons will be determined by each school.

The decision by the SEC follows a similar move by the ACC which announced the delayed start of all its fall Olympic Sports until at least September 1.

Monday, SEC athletic directors met at the conference offices in Birmingham where they heard a report from members of the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force and discussed issues relevant to the current pre-season calendar and the approaching fall seasons of competition, including an update on current COVID-19 testing procedures. Among the topics discussed were possible scheduling options for holding athletic competition in the fall of 2020.

“It is clear that current circumstances related to COVID-19 must improve and we will continue to closely monitor developments around the virus on a daily basis,” SEC commissioner Sankey said in a release issued by the conference Monday. “In the coming weeks, we will continue to meet regularly with campus leaders via videoconferences and gather relevant information while guided by medical advisors. We believe that late July will provide the best clarity for making the important decisions ahead of us.”

Alabama football was scheduled to open its season against Southern California on Sept. 5 but saw the game called off last week as the Pac-12 announced a move to conference-only scheduling. Earlier last week, the Big Ten also announced a move to a conference-only schedule. The ACC is expected to move to a conference-only schedule as well.

It is still unknown whether or not the SEC will follow suit and, if so, what such a move would mean for the start of its college football season.