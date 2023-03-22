As spring camps start up this month, there are still plenty of SEC teams with holes at different spots in their rosters. Here’s a look at each program’s biggest position of need from the transfer portal.

ALABAMA

OFFENSIVE LINE — Nick Saban likes the members of his offensive line unit. The problem is there aren’t enough of them. After carrying 16 scholarship offensive linemen last year, Alabama only has 13 on its current roster. The Crimson Tide might be able to dip into its depth on the defensive line and flip a player to the offensive side of the ball, but its likely Saban will dip into the portal if the right offensive lineman becomes available.

ARKANSAS

DEFENSIVE TACKLE — Arkansas’ defensive line took a hit when it lost tackle Isaiah Nichols and end Jordan Domineck to the transfer portal. The Razorbacks were able to replace Domineck with Missouri’s Trajan Jeffcoat but could use another transfer addition to fill Nichols’ role inside.

AUBURN

QUARTERBACK — Hugh Freeze admitted this week that he wishes his quarterbacks were further along in their progression during spring camp. The Tigers return Robby Ashford, T.J. Finley and Holden Gernier. However, if a member of that trio doesn’t begin to step up, Freeze might be forced to find a new option in the portal.

FLORIDA

SAFETY — The Gators are losing their top two safeties from last season in Rashad Torrence II and Trey Dean III. Former Rivals100 member Kamari Wilson is set to emerge in one of those roles, but Florida could stand to add a talented veteran to pair with him in the backend of its secondary.

GEORGIA

OFFENSIVE TACKLE — Georgia will focus more on paring down its roster than adding to it. However, after losing both of its offensive tackles from last season, the Bulldogs could pounce on an experienced tackle if one emerges in the portal.

KENTUCKY

RIGHT TACKLE — The Wildcats dipped into the portal to add Northern Illinois transfer Marques Cox, who is set to start at left tackle. Kentucky could stand to bring in another tackle for the right side of the line as it looks to provide ample protection for star transfer quarterback Devin Leary.

LSU

SAFETY — Greg Brooks Jr. and Major Burns will be LSU’s starters at safety, but the Tigers don’t have much established depth behind the two veterans. It’s never easy to recruit depth in the portal, but if the Tigers can find an experienced safety willing to take on a reserve role, they should pounce.

MISSISSIPPI STATE

SAFETY — Mississippi State must replace three starters at safety in Collin Duncan, Jalen Green and Jackie Matthews. Senior Shaun Preston returns, while senior cornerback Marcus Banks is set to drop back to safety, but the Bulldogs could still use some help at the position from the portal.



MISSOURI

INTERIOR LINEMAN — Losing Hyrin White to SMU was a big blow for Missouri. The Tigers brought in Eastern Michigan tackle Marcellus Johnson, who will probably fill in for White at right tackle. They also return their starting left tackle in Javon Foster. However, Missouri needs to strengthen the middle of the offensive line and could be looking for interior help in the portal.

OLE MISS

DEFENSIVE END — Lane Kiffin is never a stranger when it comes to the transfer portal. One position he might target next is defensive end where Ole Miss lost Tavius Robinson and has Cedric Johnson coming off an injury. Another pass-rushing presence would be a welcomed addition for first-year defensive coordinator Pete Golding.

SOUTH CAROLINA

RUNNING BACK — South Carolina definitely needs to bolster its backfield as it only has two scholarship running backs on its spring roster. The Gamecocks added Newberry College transfer Mario Anderson, who ran for 1,560 yards and 19 touchdowns at the Division II level last season. However, they’re still looking for depth and someone to push him for the starting spot.

TENNESSEE

QUARTERBACK — Joe Milton is set to take over for Hendon Hooker behind center, while five-star freshman Nico Iamaleava is the Volunteers’ future at the quarterback position. However, those two are the only scholarship passers on Tennessee’s roster. A third quarterback would provide a necessary safety net for the Volunteers if anything happens to their top two options.

TEXAS A&M

LINEBACKER — The Aggies saw veteran Andre White Jr. transfer to Georgia Tech in December. While they return starters Chris Russell Jr. and Edgerrin Cooper, an experienced linebacker would provide much-needed depth to the unit.

