Alabama basketball has finalized its 2024-25 schedule. On Tuesday, the SEC revealed the dates for the Crimson Tide’s conference games for the upcoming season.

SEC play tips off on Saturday, Jan. 4, and runs through Saturday, March 8. The Crimson Tide will open SEC play against Oklahoma on opening night.

Conference play will look a little different for the Crimson Tide this season after the SEC expanded to add Oklahoma and Texas. Alabama will still play 18 conference games, but instead of three fixed rivals and two rotating opponents twice each season, the Tide and the rest of the league will now play two of its permanent rivals with one rotating opponent that will change each year.

Alabama maintained its fixed rivalries with Auburn and Mississippi State. Next season the Crimson Tide will host Auburn on Feb. 15 and travel to Neville Arena on March 8. Its two games against the Bulldogs are set for either Feb. 25 or 26 inside Coleman Coliseum and Jan. 28 or 29 in Starkville, Mississippi.

The SEC dropped Tennessee as Alabama’s third permanent rivalry game. The Crimson Tide will only face the Volunteers once next season on March 1 in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The Tide’s rotating two-game opponent in 2024-25 is Kentucky, which will head into the season with a coach not named John Calipari for the first time since the 2009-10 campaign. Alabama will host Kentucky on Feb. 22 and travel to Rupp Arena on Jan. 18.

Speaking of Calipari, the four-time SEC Coach of the Year winner departed Kentucky to take the job at Arkansas. Alabama ended SEC play against the Razorbacks last season and will face them in 2024-25 on Feb. 8 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The Crimson Tide's first-ever conference meeting against Texas will come on the road on either Feb. 11 or 12.

In addition to away days at Arkansas, Auburn, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Tennessee and Texas, Alabama will also travel for away games against South Carolina on Jan 7. or 8 and Texas A&M on Jan. 11, and Missouri on either Feb. 18 or 19.

Along with Auburn, Kentucky Mississippi State and Oklahoma, Alabama’s other home games will be against, Ole Miss on Jan. 14 or 15, Vanderbilt on Jan. 21 or 22, LSU on Jan 25, Georgia on Feb 1 and Florida on March 4 or 5.