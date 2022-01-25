Seattle running back at a loss for words after receiving offer from Alabama

Jason Brown, 2024 four-star athlete from O'Dea High School in Seattle, Washington, had an exciting day when he received an offer from the University of Alabama on Monday. It was offer No. 14 prior to the start of his junior season. This was an offer leaving him speechless.

"I'm at a loss for words, honestly," Brown said. "Alabama having the type of reputation that they do and producing so many great athletes it’s something that I never really expected to happen let alone this soon. I am truly beyond blessed.”

Alabama has lightly recruited the Pacific Northwest during Coach Saban's tenure in Tuscaloosa without much luck to this point. It has started spending more time in the area with a few top underclassmen who have already visited Tuscaloosa including five-star defensive end Jayden Wayne, Rivals100 DB Caleb Presley and 2024 offensive lineman Isendre Ahfua.

Holmon Wiggins, Alabama's wide receivers coach, recruits the West Coast and Pacific NW for the Crimson Tide. Coach Wiggins visited the Seattle area on Tuesday and extended the offer to the elite sophomore. Brown spoke later with the UA coach about the offer.

"Coach Wiggins was super nice and sincere," he said. "He pretty much told me that I was a guy they raved about when watching my tape, and he understood why. He also stated that I was a not just a great player, but a hard worker and an even better person off the field.

"That's what wins national championships; guys who are willing to work their butts off and are great teammates. That's Alabama football."

The 5-foot-10, 195-pound back rushed for 2,000 yards and 26 touchdowns during the 2021 season. He does not have any favorites at this time, and plans to take a trip to Alabama as soon as possible.

"A couple of the guys that I’m really good friends with went up there this past summer and raved about the facilities," Brown said. "I don’t feel like that’s all there is to Alabama. I mean you can look at the catalog of players that came out of there; all the first round draft picks and future Hall of Fame players.

"The culture there is just ridiculous. Most importantly, they are winners and they get the best out of any player that goes there. My family and I are just taking it all in right now. It's a crazy feeling. My parents are extremely proud.”

Brown has also collected early scholarship offers from Arizona, Boise State, Florida State, Michigan State, Nevada, Oregon, Oregon State, USC, Texas, Texas A&M, Utah, Washington and Washington State.