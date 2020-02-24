Nick Saban appears set to lose his longest-tenured assistant. BamaInsider has confirmed multiple reports Monday that Crimson Tide strength and conditioning coach Scott Cochran is expected to take an on-the-field job at Georgia. A source indicated to BamaInsider that Cochran’s job will likely oversee special teams.

Cochran has been a part of Saban’s staff since his first season in charge of the Crimson Tide in 2007. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart previously made a run at hiring Cochran after taking over the Bulldogs in 2015. Cochran is currently making $595,000 at Alabama.

Cochran's famous "Yeah, Yeah, Yeah Yeah" chant is displayed on the video board during games inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. He is also known for holding up four fingers throughout the entirety of the fourth quarter. Cochran is viewed as the key contributor to Alabama's “Fourth Quarter Program” and has been described as an essential cog in Saban's "Process" approach to coaching.

“Coach Cochran is a tremendous help for me being able to say that, that I can outwork anybody,” former Alabama defensive lineman Quinnen Williams said. “The things that we do here aren’t normal, out the roof on the way we condition, the way we work out, the way we carry ourselves every day.”