TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama appears set to lose another player by way of transfer. Freshman cornerback Scooby Carter announced Monday over Twitter that he has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

Carter, a former four-star recruit, has played in 32 snaps over three games this season. He recorded his lone tackle of the season against New Mexico State. The 6-foot, 186-pound defensive back did not travel with Alabama to Mississippi State last week after he was suspended for missing class.

If Carter does transfer from the program, he will be the ninth Crimson Tide player to do so this year joining, quarterbacks Jalen Hurts (Oklahoma) and Layne Hatcher (Arkansas State), offensive lineman Richie Petitbon (Illinois), tight end Kedrick James (SMU), defensive back Kyriq McDonald (Cincinnati) and long snapper Scott Meyer (Vanderbilt), outside linebacker Eyabi Anoma (Houston) and defensive lineman Antonio Alfano (Colorado).