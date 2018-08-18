TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama players worked out inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium before their final scrimmage of preseason camp Saturday. The team was dressed in full pads under rainy, 76-degree weather. Saturday’s scrimmage will be the 14th of a total of 20 preseason practices this fall. Here are a few notes from the media viewing period.

— Tua Tagovailoa was taking snaps with the first-team offensive line to begin practice, while Jalen Hurts took snaps with the second-team unit. Both quarterbacks were throwing to receivers at the same time during drills.

— Alabama’s first-team unit on the offensive line consisted of Jonah Williams, Lester Cotton, Ross Pierschbacher and Alex Leatherwood and Jedrick Wills from left to right.

— The second unit was made up of Scott Lashley, Joshua Casher, Chris Owens, Deonte Brown and Tommy Brown.

— Outside linebacker Christopher Allen was not seen during the media viewing period. Jamey Mosley (shoulder) was in a red jersey but did not participate in drills when I was watching. Instead, he played catch with Terrell Lewis (ACL) off to the side.

— Running back Najee Harris (foot), offensive lineman Matt Womack (foot) were also missing from practice.

