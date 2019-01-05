STANFORD, Calif — Alabama worked outside in Stanford Stadium on Saturday as it held its penultimate practice before Monday’s national championship game against Clemson. The team will also hold a walkthrough on Sunday. Players were dressed in shirts and shorts and practiced in drizzly, 53-degree weather. Here are some notes from the media viewing period.

— Christian Miller (hamstring) was able to do a little more Saturday than he had previously this week. The redshirt senior was at the back of the line with the outside linebackers. During footwork drills, he looked to be moving at half speed. However, when the unit practiced with tackling dummies, he was moving a bit better.

“Christian Miller is questionable for the game,” head coach Nick Saban said earlier in the day. “He hasn't been able to do a lot in practice. We'll sort of see what he can do today and sort of further evaluate his circumstance and see if he can be effective enough to contribute in a game.”

— After working with the outside linebackers out of the “dime rabbits” package on Thursday, Dylan Moses was seen exclusively with the inside linebackers on Saturday. Earlier in the day, Moses said he felt comfortable at both inside and outside linebacker.

“I really comfortable with (the package),” Moses said. “Just in my time being at Alabama I’ve been switched to many positions. It’s not a big deal, I’m just ready to get in that position. “Whatever position Coach Saban or the coaching staff needs me to do, I’ll do. I just want to play to my ability and be able to help my team.”

