TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama held its final preseason practice Saturday as it prepares to move into game week for its season-opener against Louisville on Sept. 1. Players practiced indoors and were in shorts and shells for the workout. Here are some notes from the media viewing period.



— Defensive tackle Johnny Dwight was back at practice after missing the past two media viewing periods. He was dressed in a red jersey and was a full participant during drills.

— Trevon Diggs was not wearing cleats and did not participate with the rest of Alabama’s secondary during team drills.

— Alabama’s secondary practiced out of the dime package. The first team featured Saivion Smith and Patrick Surtain II at cornerback with Deionte Thompson and Jared Mayden at safety. Shyheim Carter played at Star while Xavier McKinney played at Money.

