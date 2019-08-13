TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Sal Sunseri’s voice bellows above the rest of the Alabama coaches during practice. At first listen, the words directed toward the Crimson Tide’s outside linebackers aren’t always positive.

“Nah, Coach Sal is a tough coach, so we’ve all kind of got in a sense a butt chewing by Coach Sal,” redshirt junior Terrell Lewis said. “He does all of that, but it’s all out of love because he sees the potential in us and he sees the potential in this group. Even when he does chew us out, he’ll also talk to us immediately and be like, ‘Now guys, the only reason I’m doing this is because I see the potential.'"

Sunseri rejoined Alabama this offseason for his second stint in Tuscaloosa. The 59-year-old assistant previously coached linebackers for the Crimson Tide from 2009-11, helping lead the team to two national championships. He is currently heading into his 35th season as an assistant and has made multiple stops at both the college and pro levels.



“He's an OG so we respect him and we like to learn from him,” redshirt senior Anfernee Jennings said.

While Sunseri’s surly demeanor can come off strong to the casual observer, his straightforward approach has developed a trust and belief amongst his players.

“He's hard-nosed, I mean he's old-school. He can't help but be like that,” Jennings said. “He ain't the type of coach that's gonna sit there and pat you on the back all the time. He’s gonna tell you when you mess up, he's gonna tell you when you're doing good and just keep it real with you at all times. For me as a player that's trying to get better each and every day, that's all you can ask for."

In fact, Sunseri’s tough love seems to be rubbing off. Jennings and Lewis have both taken on the assistant's no-nonsense approach as they return as the only two members of the unit with any starting experience.



"Coach Sal knows I’m his guy, so he comes to me and when it’s time for me (to have) player-to-player interaction,” Jennings said. “He knows he can come to me and I can give him what he needs. He just knows I’m his guy.”

Outside of Jennings and Lewis, Alabama’s remaining five scholarship players at the position have featured in just 10 games combined. That inexperience has been magnified as the Crimson Tide has suffered several injuries to key members of its front seven in recent weeks.

Alabama’s growing pains were noted by Saban over the weekend as he talked about his team’s many mental lapses following its first scrimmage. The Crimson Tide has a little more than two weeks to smooth things out before it opens its season against Duke on Aug. 31.

For Alabama’s outside linebackers, that leaves little time to waste and no room for self-pity.

“Everybody else is going through the same stuff we’re going through, so it’s no reason to look at yourself and kind of try to find an excuse for anything,” Lewis said, “because everybody else has got to learn the playbook too everywhere else.”