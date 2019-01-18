Ticker
Sal Sunseri expected to join Alabama's coaching staff

Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider.com
@Tony_Tsoukalas
Alabama team writer

Alabama could have a father-son coaching tandem next season. BamaInsider hs learned the Crimson Tide is expected to hire Florida defensive line coach Sal Sunseri to its staff. Earlier this week, Alabama hired Sunseri’s son, Vinnie, as a graduate assistant.

This will be Sal Sunseri’s second stint with Alabama. He also served as the linebackers coach under Nick Saban from 2009-11. It’s not clear what Sal Sunseri’s role will be on next year’s staff.

Before joining Florida’s staff last season, Sal Sunseri served as the linebackers coach for the Oakland Raiders from 2015-17.

Alabama has an opening at outside linebackers coach after Tosh Lupoi left to become the defensive line coach for the Cleveland Browns earlier this week.

