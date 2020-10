Expected Announcement time: 12:00 p.m. CST - 12:15 p.m. CST

Sage Ryan, one of the most dynamic defensive backs in the country will make his college decision today and that decision is between LSU and Alabama. The BamaInsider.com staff will have full coverage as Ryan is set to announce at 12:00 p.m. CST time. Click the video above for complete coverage.

