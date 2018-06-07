VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. — Keith Holcombe didn’t hear his name called in this year’s MLB First-Year Player Draft, ensuring that the outfielder/linebacker will return to Alabama in some capacity. Whether he will continue to play both sports isn’t as clear.



Speaking to reporters Thursday at his 12th annual Nick’s Kids Golf Tournament, Alabama head coach Nick Saban said he has yet to speak since the draft and doesn’t know if the linebacker intends to return to the football team for his senior season.

“I talked with him before and he wanted to continue to try and pursue his baseball career,” Saban said. “I haven’t talked with him since that. I think he can actually come back and play another year of baseball if he chooses to do that. I will talk to him again, but when we had our last conversation he was pretty much set on trying to play baseball.”

Holcombe played in all 14 games last season, including starts against Fresno State, Colorado State and Mississippi State. He tallied 38 tackles with a team-high 11 stops on special teams. Holcombe also contributed a sack two tackles for a loss and three pass breakups. Playing in left field for the baseball team, he batted .290 with two home runs and 29 RBIs over 176 at bats.

After losing starters Rashaan Evans and Shaun Dion Hamilton, Alabama is thin at the middle linebacker position. Junior Mack Wilson and sophomore Dylan Moses started for the first-team offense this spring, while redshirt freshman Markail Benton and redshirt junior Joshua McMillon figure to serve in backup roles. If he returns, Holcombe would also likely serve as a reserve.

When asked if he was comfortable of the depth at inside linebacker, Saban said he wasn’t satisfied with the depth at any of his positions, stating he wished he had more players all around.

“Regardless of that circumstance, we will try to develop and create whatever we have to do to try to develop depth at any position on our team,” Saban said. “If that involves moving players, if that involves trying to enhance the development of other players, that’s what we’ll do."