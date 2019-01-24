Photo | Getty Images

Due to rainy weather and a change of venue on Wednesday, Nick Saban was unable to hold his usual media availability with reporters during Senior Bowl practice in Mobile, Ala. However, the head coach attended the Alabama Football Coaches Association Convention in Montgomery, Ala. on Thursday where he answered a handful of questions for television station CBS 42. Here’s what Saban had to say during the interview:

On recent coaching changes

“I think you’re always going to have changes. You know, you like to have continuity, but I think sometimes the changes bring a lot of positive energy, new energy, new ideas, and we’re looking forward to sort of rebuilding the program so that it’s what we want it to be. We’ve got a lot of work to do, but I’m excited about the people we’ve been able to get to attract to come to Alabama.”

On former defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi joining the Cleveland Browns

“I think Tosh has got great energy and really good knowledge, and I think all pro players always appreciate a coach who’s going to help them improve their ability to play at a consistent level and extend their career. So, I think Tosh will be able to do that really well.”

On Jalen Hurts' transfer to Oklahoma

“I think this was the best thing for Jalen. We have a great relationship, and I think he had several options to what was the best path for him. And for him to go someplace to be able to play on a good team, I think is probably the best thing for him and his future. We appreciate so much all that he’s done for the University of Alabama, our program. The way he managed this year was really unprecedented. And I think he showed a tremendous amount of class, and I’m really, really proud of him. And I wish him well."

On recruiting

“I’m not sure the early signing period is really great for the players sometimes, but that’s an issue we have to take up with the NCAA. We’re happy with the way our recruiting is going, and we’re just concerned about can we finish the way we want to and get in a few more good players."