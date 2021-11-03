Saban says injured OLB Drew Sanders 'hasn't had any issues' in practice

It’s appearing more likely that Alabama’s defense will receive a reinforcement for Saturday’s matchup against LSU. After announcing that Drew Sanders was returning to practice earlier this week, Nick Saban provided another positive report on the outside linebacker Wednesday.

"He's been able to practice, hasn't had any issues or problems,” Saban said of Sanders during his Wednesday Zoom call. “They'll do another check on him at the end of the week and see what the plan is relative to clearing him for the game. But we'll just have to wait and see on that."

Sanders sat out Alabama’s last three games after needing surgery on his hand/wrist following the Crimson Tide’s matchup against Ole Miss on Oct. 2. The sophomore had been filling in as the starting Sam linebacker after Christopher Allen suffered a season-ending foot injury during the opener against Miami.

Sanders has made three starts over five appearances this season. The former Rivals100 recruit has recorded 20 tackles, including one for a loss with four quarterback hurries and two pass breakups.

With Sanders sidelined, Alabama turned to five-star freshman Dallas Turner at the Sam linebacker position. Turner has 11 tackles, including one for a loss with a quarterback hurry over eight games.

Saban also provided an update on freshman running back Camar Wheaton, who has yet to play for this season due to a meniscus injury. According to the head coach, the five-star back has not been cleared to practice and still “has a ways to go.”

No. 2 Alabama (7-1, 4-1 in the SEC) will host LSU (4-4, 2-3) on Saturday at 6 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on ESPN.