Nick Saban maintains that his decision to retire did not revolve solely around college football’s changing landscape. However, the former Alabama coach recently admitted to ESPN that his growing inability to resonate with players contributed to his decision to step down from his duties.

During an interview with ESPN published Wednesday, Saban detailed the discussions he had with his team following its Rose Bowl loss to Michigan in January, stating players’ persistent focus on NIL served as a signal that it was time to hang up his whistle.

"I thought we could have a hell of a team next year, and then maybe 70 or 80 percent of the players you talk to, all they want to know is two things: What assurances do I have that I'm going to play because they're thinking about transferring, and how much are you going to pay me?" Saban told ESPN. "Our program here was always built on how much value can we create for your future and your personal development, academic success in graduating and developing an NFL career on the field.

"So I'm saying to myself, 'Maybe this doesn't work anymore, that the goals and aspirations are just different and that it's all about how much money can I make as a college player?' I'm not saying that's bad. I'm not saying it's wrong, I'm just saying that's never been what we were all about, and it's not why we had success through the years."

According to the report from ESPN, Saban had also grown tired of constantly replacing assistant coaches on a yearly basis. In addition, the 72-year-old’s age became a factor in the hiring process.

"People wanted assurances that I was going to be here for three or four years,” Saban told ESPN, “and it became harder to make those assurances."

Two days after returning to Alabama from the Rose Bowl, Saban and his wife Terry left for their home in Jupiter Island, Florida. While on vacation, Saban spoke with Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells as well as former Alabama head coach Gene Stallings about the possibility of retiring.

"Both of them said you never know quite when it's the right time, but you kind of also know in the back of your mind when it's the right time," Saban said. "And that's sort of the way I was feeling."

Saban told ESPN that he felt his age was beginning to affect his ability to sustain the level of excellence he had achieved over the years. While stating that he was concerned with how his retirement would impact his players he ultimately came down to the decision that he “didn't want to ride the program down.”

“The thing I loved about coaching the most was the relationships that you had with players,” Saban said, “and those things didn't seem to have the same meaning as they once did."