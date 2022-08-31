“He’s a fine young man, really good football player,” Saban said when asked about Sanders. “Played extremely well for us last year, had an unfortunate injury that held him back. He would have probably been a starter here this year. I’m sure he’s probably going to do really well where he is there at Arkansas. He’s a great competitor and person. I can’t say enough good things about him.”

Alabama might boast the nation’s deepest pass-rushing unit, but Nick Saban believes it could have been even stronger. During his appearance on Thursday’s SEC teleconference, the head coach spoke highly of outside linebacker Drew Sanders, stating the junior defender could have been a starter for the Crimson Tide this season had he not transferred to Arkansas in January.

Sanders appeared in 12 games for Alabama last season, tallying 24 tackles, including 2.5 stops for a loss and a sack, to go with four quarterback hurries and two pass breakups. He made three starts at the Sam linebacker position after Christopher Allen suffered a season-ending foot injury during the opener against Miami. However, Sanders later suffered a hand/wrist injury that caused him to miss three games and ultimately saw him passed up by freshman Dallas Turner for the starting role.

Alabama currently boasts the nation’s most prolific pass-rushing duo in Turner as well as reigning Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner Will Anderson Jr., who combined for 26 sacks over 15 games last season. The Crimson Tide also returns a five-star talent in Chris Braswell, who has progressed nicely this offseason and could join Anderson and Turner on the field in certain pass-rushing packages this year.

While Sanders served as an outside linebacker for Alabama, the 6-foot-3, 233-pound defender was announced as Arkansas' starting Mike linebacker earlier this week. The Crimson Tide returns its leading tackler in Henry To’oTo’o at the Mike linebacker position this season. However, it’s possible Sanders could have competed for the Will linebacker role left behind by Christian Harris, who was selected by the Houston Texans in the third round of the NFL Draft. Redshirt senior Jaylen Moody was named Alabama’s starting linebacker earlier this week.

Alabama is set to face off against Sanders and the Razorbacks in roughly a month when it travels to Fayetteville, Ark., on Oct. 1.