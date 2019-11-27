TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Nick Saban provided one final injury update Wednesday on four Alabama players heading into Saturday’s Iron Bowl.

During his post-practice news conference, the head coach stated that receiver Henry Ruggs III (bruised ribs), as well as defensive linemen Raekwon Davis (ankle) and Phidarian Mathis (undisclosed), were able to return to practice.

The player who seems to be the most in doubt for Saturday’s matchup is D.J. Dale. Saban said the freshman defensive tackle is “probably still a little questionable in terms of what he can and can’t do.”

Dale did not take part in drills with the rest of the defensive lineman during Wednesday’s viewing period. Instead, Mathis took his spot as the first-team defensive tackle alongside Davis and Byron Young.

Dale, 6-foot-3, 308 pounds, is one of Alabama’s best run stoppers and would certainly help the Crimson Tide as it looks to contain an Auburn rushing attack which averages 213.73 yards per game on the ground.

No. 5 Alabama (10-1, 6-1 in the SEC) will travel to No. 15 Auburn (8-3, 4-3) on Saturday for a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff. The game will be televised on CBS.