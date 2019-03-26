TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama is playing it safe with Terrell Lewis as he continues to recover from a torn ACL that kept him out the entirety of last season. During his Tuesday news conference, head coach Nick Saban announced the team’s plan to withhold the redshirt junior linebacker from the remainder of spring camp for precautionary reasons.

“We cleaned his knee up. Doc wanted to do something to it, and as a precautionary thing he’ll be very, very limited all spring long,” Saban said. “I think our goal is to get him ready for the summer, keep on pushing him so that he’ll be ready for the fall.”

After missing two straight practices, Lewis was back with the team Tuesday. However, he did not participate in any drills and wasn’t wearing a brace on his injured right leg.

Lewis suffered his injury in July of last year. Despite appearing to make major strides toward an early recovery, he did not feature at all for the Crimson Tide. Lewis also missed the majority of the 2017 season after an elbow injury in the opener sidelined him 10 games.

This season, the 6-foot-5, 252-pound linebacker is in line for a starting position as he looks to fill the outside linebacker role vacated by departing redshirt senior Christian Miller. Lewis, a former five-star recruit, is thought to be a potential first-round pick if he can stay healthy.

Alabama’s outside linebackers worked in pairs during Tuesday’s viewing period. With Lewis out, Anfernee Jennings and Christopher Allen worked with the first group. The next group consisted of Eyabi Anoma and Kevin Harris II, while Jarez Parks brought up the rear.

Allen and Anoma have alternated with one another in terms of order during practices and should compete for Lewis’ spot on the first-team defense this spring. Alabama will hold one more practice Thursday before participating in its first scrimmage Saturday inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium.