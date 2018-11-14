TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama isn’t taking any chances with Deonte Brown. The starting left guard was forced to leave the game against Mississippi State over the weekend after sustaining a turf toe injury late in the first quarter and hasn’t participated in either of the Crimson Tide’s two practices this week. Wednesday, head coach Nick Saban provided an update on where Brown stands moving forward.

“We’re giving him a few days off,” Saban said. “He’ll be day-to-day, but this kind of injury can really linger if you don’t give a guy a chance to heal up. So we're trying to use this opportunity to evaluate him every day.

Brown was replaced by Lester Cotton after leaving the game against Mississippi State. Cotton started all 14 games at right guard last year and served as Alabama’s starter at left guard for the first seven games this season before being replaced by Brown. This week the senior once again took Brown's spot on the first-team offensive line during practice.

“We have confidence that he can play and play well,” Saban said of Cotton earlier in the week. “He’s been a starter here for a long time, so we don’t feel like it should have had an impact.”

Alabama scored touchdowns on its first two possessions Saturday with Brown in the game but struggled to move the ball after he was replaced by Cotton. The Crimson Tide was held to less than 500 total yards for the first time all season as it gained 305 yards against Mississippi State.

“You can’t put it all on one guy,” left tackle Jonah Williams said. “There are 11 guys on offense. We need to be able to execute and keep the momentum going whether or not he’s in the game.”

The loss of Brown doesn’t bode well for a unit that gave up a season-high four sacks to Mississippi State its last time out. On a more positive note, the player on the receiving end of all four of those sacks seems to be making progress. Starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was no longer wearing a brace on his right knee during Wednesday’s practice and instead donned a rubber sleeve in its place.

Tagovailoa was forced out of the game against Mississippi State after taking a hit just above his right knee during a sack in the third quarter. However, Saban has maintained this week that the starting quarterback is “OK” and that his knee is no longer an issue.

He got hurt earlier in the year. I think he’s over that now,” Saban said during the SEC coaches teleconference earlier in the day Wednesday. “I think the focus needs to be on everybody just doing a better job so we that can minimize the effect on the quarterback.”

While Tagovailoa appeared to be moving well during practice Wednesday, backup quarterback Jalen Hurts was still limited in his movements. Hurts has played since having a minor procedure on his ankle after injuring against Tennessee. He was unable to fully participate during footwork drills with the rest of the quarterback and instead goes through the motions at a much slower pace. Earlier in the week, Saban referred to Hurts as “day-to-day.”

Alabama will host The Citadel on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT. The game will be televised on SEC Network.