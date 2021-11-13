Saban provides injury report following Alabama's win over New Mexico State

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 2 Alabama had little trouble disposing of New Mexico State during Saturday’s 59-3 victory inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. However, the blowout wasn’t quite the cakewalk the Crimson Tide would have hoped for entering the day.

An already banged-up Alabama team lost two more key players a to significant injuries. Freshman receiver JoJo Earle had to be carted to the locker room after injuring his left leg during a punt return in the first quarter, while sophomore running back Roydell Williams was also helped to the locker room after injuring his right leg during a carry in the second quarter.

“We lost Roydell probably for a good while,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said. “And JoJo, he’s probably not quite a serious, but he’s still going to be out for a while. Those two are pretty significant.”

Alabama also saw DeMarcco Hellams leave the game during the first quarter. Following the game, Saban said the starting safety aggravated an already-existing thigh bruise and could have returned to the game if needed. Hellams was replaced by Daniel Wright, who recorded two tackles and a pass breakup on the day.

“He had a thigh bruise going into the game. He, unfortunately, got hit in the same spot, even though it was padded,” Saban explained. “He could have gone back in the game and played but I think the score was 35-3 or something at the time and D Wright’s a good player that has a lot of experience, so we decided not to put him back in the game.

Alabama was already playing without two of its starting offensive linemen as center Darrian Dalcourt (ankle) and left guard Javion Cohen (wrist) missed the game due to injury. Chris Owens slid over from right tackle to start at center while Tommy Brown manned the left guard position. Damieon George filled in at Owens at right tackle.

Following the game, Saban said Cohen had a wrist issue that was repaired while stating that both he and Dalcourt (ankle) will return to practice Tuesday.

Alabama will play its final home game of the season next week as it hosts Arkansas on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT.