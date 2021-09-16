Saban provides another positive update on injured linebacker Will Anderson

The most talked-about knee in Alabama appears to be progressing well. During his weekly radio show Thursday night, Nick Saban provided an update on starting linebacker Will Anderson, who left the Crimson Tide’s game against Mercer over the weekend after taking a blow to the knee in the third quarter.

After sitting out Monday’s practice, Anderson returned to action on Tuesday and has worked out with the team the past three days.

"Will's doing good,” Saban said. “He was good today, he practiced today. We’ll see how it goes. When a guy has an injury like he has, it’s pretty much you do a little bit more each day but then you’re always evaluating how do you feel the next day? So you continue to make progress or do you get sore and is it a setback? So it’s kind of a day-to-day thing, but he did more today than he has all week. Hopefully, if that doesn’t create an issue for him then he’ll be OK in the game.”

Through two games, Anderson has recorded 12 tackles, including a sack and two stops for a loss. After leaving the game against Mercer, he was replaced by Chris Braswell, who recorded three stops with and a quarterback hurry.

Alabama has already lost one starting linebacker as Chris Allen suffered what will likely be a season-ending foot fracture during the season opener against Miami. Allen has been replaced by Drew Sanders, who was named as one of the Tide’s defensive players of the week following his first career start against Mercer last week.

No. 1 Alabama (2-0) will travel to No. 11 Florida (2-0) for its SEC opener on Saturday. The game is set to kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT and will be televised nationally on CBS.