TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — For the past two days, Alabama head coach Nick Saban has stood in front of his team asking a question that defines the struggles of preseason camp: "Why are the best the best?”

“The first thing is, you have to tell the truth. You have to be truthful with yourself,” Saban said. “You can't have some false reality about who you are, what kind of player you are, what you need to do to improve. You have to be truthful with yourself.”

Saban did just that Saturday when addressing a young secondary trying to emulate one of the best units Alabama’s had in recent years.

"We didn't play well today. They gave up a lot of big plays and made a lot of mental errors,” Saban said following Alabama’s final preseason scrimmage. “I'm not pointing out anybody or anything, but we need to do better. We need to play better as a group.”

