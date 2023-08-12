TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Those looking to gain more insight into Alabama’s quarterback competition following the team’s first preseason scrimmage will have to wait a bit longer. Following Saturday’s workout inside Bryant-Denny Stadium, Nick Saban said those evaluations will be made on a different date.

All three quarterbacks battling for Alabmama’s starting job — Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson and Tyler Buchner — received reps with the first-team offense during the scrimmage. However, when it comes to how they performed, Saban he’ll need more than a box score to tell the full story.

“I’m not a stats guy, so we’re not interested in what their statistics were. We are going to be interested when we watch the film. How did they execute? Did they throw the ball at the right place at the right time? Were they accurate in what they did? Did they take care of the ball so that we have a chance to play winning football at that position? That’s what we’ll be evaluating.”

According to a source in attendance at the scrimmage, it was difficult to separate Alabama’s starting contenders on the afternoon. While the Crimson Tide’s first-team defense dominated the day, Milroe, Simpson and Buchner were all able to move the offense at times. According to a source, one of the highlights of the afternoon came when Milroe connected with receiver Jermaine Burton for a gain of roughly 60 yards.

“We made some good plays today, too,” Saban said. “I think we had some guys make really good catches. I think the quarterbacks made some really good throws at times. But what is the level of consistency? If you’re a receiver, why do they call you a receiver? You’re supposed to be able to catch the ball, right? I mean, that’s what receiver means. So you should never drop a ball, and that’s something that we’ve gotta stay focused on.”

Alabama will have Sunday off before returning to the practice field Monday. The Crimson Tide will hold its second and final preseason scrimmage next weekend as it continues to gear up for its season opener against Middle Tennessee State on Sept. 2.