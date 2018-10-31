TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama might regain two big offensive weapons in time for Saturday’s top-five matchup against LSU. Nick Saban provided encouraging updates Wednesday on receiver DeVonta Smith and backup quarterback Jalen Hurts during his appearance on the SEC’s weekly teleconference.



Smith suffered a hamstring injury against Missouri on Oct. 13 and missed the following week’s game against Tennessee. He did not practice during Alabama’s open week but has participated in drills with the rest of the receivers this week.

"I think he's making good progress,” Saban said. “It's just continue to go day-to-day and see how he improves through the course of the week and try to determine what his role can be in the game."

Hurts required a “minor procedure” on his ankle last week after injuring it during a 21-yard touchdown run in the third quarter against Tennessee. The junior was absent from practice last week but has since returned in a limited role. During media viewing periods this week, Hurts has taken part in throwing drills but has stood to the side when the quarterbacks worked on their footwork.

“I think Jalen’s starting to turn the corner,” Saban said. “He’s starting to be able to move around and do some things. It’s going to be a total confidence thing with him, and hopefully, he’ll go out on the field today and be able to do things and we’ll go from there.

Through seven games, Smith has recorded 21 receptions for 409 yards and three touchdowns. Hurts has completed 73.6 percent of his passes for 589 yards and five touchdowns with two interceptions.

No. 1 Alabama will travel to No. 3 LSU for a 7 p.m. CT kickoff on Saturday. The Crimson Tide can clinch the SEC West title with a victory over the Tigers.