TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Najee Harris is off his scooter and on the practice field. He’ll soon be joining the rest of Alabama’s backfield.

Harris, who injured his foot during Alabama’s first scrimmage, spent the past two practices stretching off to the side with head trainer Jeff Allen. Thursday, Alabama began preparation for its season-opener against Louisville. That won’t be the case when the Crimson Tide takes the field Friday.

“Najee Harris has been doing dry-land running. He’ll do drill tomorrow for the first time at his position, so he’s making good progress. We still have to say he’s day-to-day. These kinds of things we’ll just have to see how he responds. We’ll see if he has any kind of setback.”

Last week, Saban described Harris’ injury as “minor,” stating he will likely be ready for the season opener. During his freshman season last year, Najee Harris ran for 370 yards and three touchdowns, including a team-high 64 rushing yards in the national championship game.”

Before going down, the sophomore was second in Alabama’s running back lineup behind starter Damien Harris. Alabama’s loaded backfield also includes Josh Jacobs, Brian Robinson, Jerome Ford and Ronnie Clark.

Alabama will return to the practice field Friday and Saturday before taking a day off heading into game week. The Crimson Tide’s opens its season against Louisville on Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. CT inside of Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.