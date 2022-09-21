TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama's speediest wide receiver may have to wait a little longer before he makes his debut in crimson and white. During his Wednesday press conference, Nick Saban provided an update on freshman receiver Aaron Anderson, stating the five-star talent is still working through his knee injury.

Anderson was back at practice this week working through receiver drills. Prior to Alabama's matchup with Louisiana-Monroe, he was spotted in full gear going through wide receiver drills during warm-ups but did not play in the game.

"It's day-to-day," Saban said. "The guy's practicing. He's making progress. I don't know when he's going to play. That's a medical decision. He's gotta feel comfortable and confident that he's ready to go as well. So it's still up in the air."

The 5-foot-9 true freshman suffered his knee injury in the offseason and missed fall camp which held him out against Utah State and prevented him from traveling to Texas.

Anderson would be a welcome addition to a wide group that is already missing starting punt returner and slot receiver JoJo Earle, who suffered a Jones fracture in August, and Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell, who also suffered a foot injury during fall camp.

With three of its speediest receivers missing time due to injury, Alabama has struggled to stretch the field, completing just one pass that traveled 20 yards or more in seven tries.

The former No. 23 ranked wide receiver and the No. 3 prospect out of Louisiana, was the crown jewel of a stacked wide receiver class that featured Kobe Prentice, Shazz Preston, Isaiah Bond and Kendrick Law.

While Alabama has tallied more than 246 passing yards per game, a healthy Anderson could go a long way toward increasing that number.

