Saban gives latest on Alabama's injuries heading into SEC Championship Game

Nick Saban provided a full injury report Thursday in his final media availability before Saturday’s SEC Championship Game. The Alabama head coach labeled running back Brian Robinson Jr. (leg), center Darrian Dalcourt (ankle) and cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis as “day-to-day” while ruling freshman receiver JoJo Earle (leg) and freshman full back Robbie Ouzts (foot) out for the weekend.

On Robinson: “We’re doing some things with him in practice and see how he responds, so it’s going to be day-to-day, so we’re just going to have to see how it goes.”

Last game: Robinson pulled a muscle in his leg which kept him out for the majority of the fourth quarter as well as all four overtime periods during the Iron Bowl. He carried the ball 16 times for 71 yards while recording three receptions for 29 yards before leaving the game. Robinson was replaced by redshirt sophomore Trey Sanders.

On Dalcourt: “Pretty much the same situation that B-Rob’s in. He’s been able to practice on a limited basis, and we’ll see what he can do today, how he responds to it. And it’s going to be a day-to-day situation as well.”

Last game: Dalcourt left the Iron Bowl in the second half. He was replaced by redshirt freshman Seth McLaughlin.

On Armour-Davis: “He’s been able to do just a limited amount of things. He doesn’t play a position to where if he’s not full speed he can be expected to play. We’re still going to look at him on a day-to-day basis, too and see how he progresses. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Last game: Armour-Davis took part in team warmups but did not play in the Iron Bowl. He was replaced by Kool-Aid McKinstry.

On Ouzts: “Robbie Ouzts has a stress fracture in his foot, so he’s not going to be in the game.”

Last game: Ouzts did not travel to Auburn after playing in each of Alabama's first 11 games this season.

On Earle: “JoJo is making progress, I don’t think enough to play in the game at this point, but probably will be back sometime shortly.”

Last game: Earle missed his second straight week after leaving the Nov. 13 game against New Mexico State.

No. 3 Alabama (11-1, 7-1 in the SEC) will look to repeat as SEC champions as it takes on No. 1 Georgia (12-0, 8-0) at 3 p.m. CT inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The game will be televised on CBS.