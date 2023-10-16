Alabama’s defense, specifically in the edge rushing group, is super deep.

However, with there being so much depth at the position, sometimes talented players get pushed behind and don’t get as much of a chance to shine.

Yhonzae Pierre and Keon Keeley were two of Alabama’s highly touted, five-star additions to the roster in the summer, but have yet to play a defensive snap this season.

“Because those guys weren’t here in the spring game, they had to try to catch up in the summer,” Nick Saban said. “I think their learning curve has been a lot greater; we’re pleased with the progress they’re making, but it’s hard to get them enough reps at this time of the year to try to get them where they need to be so that they can make a contribution.”

Keeley was a five-star edge rusher, and the gem of the 2023 class for Alabama. The 6-foot-6, 240-pound defender was the No. 5 recruit in the country from last year’s class, but hasn’t had the chance to prove himself just yet.

The same goes for his fellow freshman teammate Pierre as well. Pierre was another five-star edge rusher who ranked No. 31 in the country from the 2023 class, and has tremendous talent as an inside linebacker.

“They’re both very special physical specimens, you know how they move, how much impact they put on the blocker,” junior linebacker Dallas Turner said earlier this season. “It’s just something that it’s good to see every day because they’re so young but they have so much potential and they don’t even know it. It’s just them having to day-to-day grind, stack days and everything is gonna turn out good for them.”

Turner and fellow first-team edge rusher Chris Braswell have teamed up to be one of the nation's most productive pass-rushing units, combining for 11.5 sacks and 13 quarterback hurries through seven games. Alabama's edge rushing unit also includes senior Quandarrius Robinson, who has a sack and two tackles for a loss as part of 13 total stops this season.

That's a tough trio to crack. However, with a bit of patience, Keeley and Pierre should still have a bright future for the Crimson Tide.