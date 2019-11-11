Nick Saban provides update on Tua Tagovailoa, two other Alabama players
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Nick Saban referred to Tua Tagovailoa as a “warrior” following the starting quarterback’s performance during Alabama’s 46-41 loss to LSU over the weekend.
Less than three weeks removed from a tightrope procedure on his injured right ankle, the left-hander led a late comeback attempt for the Crimson Tide, finishing the game 21 of 40 for 418 yards with four touchdowns and an interception. However, the gritty performance didn't come pain-free. During his Monday news conference, Saban commented on Tagovailoa’s status following the game.
“He’s a little sore, as to be expected,” Saban said. “We did all the medical research that you can do on him to find out if he did any damage or hurt himself in any way shape or form, and he did not. We’ll manage the soreness, may give him a day off today and sort of start him back tomorrow a little bit.
"So we’ll just have to manage it day-to-day, and he should respond each and every week. But the situation that he’s in is very much expected, and he doesn’t have any further issues.”
Saban also provided an update on linebacker Dylan Moses, who suited up in full pads Saturday despite suffering a season-ending ACL injury during fall camp. While the sight of Moses dressed out was encouraging for Crimson Tide fans, Saban said the five-star linebacker still isn’t expected to see action this season.
“Being from Baton Rouge, he came and asked us if he could dress for the game, wanted to be a part of the team for that game,” Saban explained. “We have no intention of playing him or have had any indication that he’s ready to come back and start practicing or playing. That’s not the case. It was just something he wanted to do to be a part of the team.”
There’s also nothing new to report on injured defensive lineman La’Bryan Ray, who went down with a foot injury in mid-September.
“He still hasn’t been cleared medically to even start practicing yet,” Saban said. “He is in a rehab mode to see when he can get maybe in a condition to come back and be able to play. But we don’t — we’re waiting on the medical staff for him to say it’s OK for him to do that.”
Saban previously said Ray would be out “for at least six weeks,” during a news conference on Sept. 18. The former four-star recruit had nine tackles and a sack over Alabama’s first three games this season.
Alabama (8-1, 5-1 in the SEC) will travel to Mississippi State (4-5, 2-4) on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT. The Game will be televised on ESPN.
WestGate Luxury Condos - To be any closer, you'd need a ticket
Andrew Bone, of BamaInsider.com, is a real estate broker in the state of Alabama.
Contact Andrew Bone for all of your real estate needs; buyers, sellers, investors, developers. Property management; BoneHomeTours.com Call 205-531-5577 or click here