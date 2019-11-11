TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Nick Saban referred to Tua Tagovailoa as a “warrior” following the starting quarterback’s performance during Alabama’s 46-41 loss to LSU over the weekend.

Less than three weeks removed from a tightrope procedure on his injured right ankle, the left-hander led a late comeback attempt for the Crimson Tide, finishing the game 21 of 40 for 418 yards with four touchdowns and an interception. However, the gritty performance didn't come pain-free. During his Monday news conference, Saban commented on Tagovailoa’s status following the game.

“He’s a little sore, as to be expected,” Saban said. “We did all the medical research that you can do on him to find out if he did any damage or hurt himself in any way shape or form, and he did not. We’ll manage the soreness, may give him a day off today and sort of start him back tomorrow a little bit.

"So we’ll just have to manage it day-to-day, and he should respond each and every week. But the situation that he’s in is very much expected, and he doesn’t have any further issues.”