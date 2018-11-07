TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Nick Saban was quick to quell any fears of a possible injury to receiver Jerry Jeudy following the receiver’s absence during Wednesday’s media viewing period of practice.

“He was out there,” Saban said. “He had a little tweak and went in. He’s fine no problem.”

The head coach also offered more encouraging news on receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and backup quarterback Jalen Hurts (ankle), who were both present and participating in drills during the viewing period.

Smith sustained a hamstring injury against Tennessee on Oct. 20 and didn’t record any stats while playing in a limited role during last week’s game against LSU. Hurts missed the game against LSU while still recovering from a high-ankle sprain he suffered against Tennessee.

Smith was wearing a hamstring-support strip during practice Wednesday but was able to participate in positional drills and catch passes from the quarterbacks. Hurts was seen participating in throwing drills but did not take part in footwork drills with the rest of the quarterbacks.

“They did a little more. They’re doing a little bit more every day,” Saban said. “We don’t want to push the envelope and make them any worse. They’re getting a little better, a little stronger every day and then decide what their role will be in the game.”

Wednesday also saw the return of running back Najee Harris, who has been out of practice this week after spraining his ankle against LSU. Harris suffered his injury in the fourth quarter and did not return to the game. He had 83 yards on six carries against the Tigers.

Harris had his right ankle heavily wrapped during Wednesday’s practice but was a full participant in both positional and team drills. During the SEC coaches teleconference earlier in the day, Saban said the five-star running back was doing “very well.”

Receiver Henry Ruggs III, who also had to leave the game early against LSU, has practiced in all three of Alabama’s practices this week. Ruggs suffered a leg injury while blocking in the second quarter and did not return. He showed no limitations while leading the receiving unit along with Smith during Wednesday’s practice.

No. 1 Alabama will host No. 16 Mississippi State on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT.